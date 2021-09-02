Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra reviews high pendency of under probe cases

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday held a virtual review meeting with officers of the 15 police stations which have highest pendency of under investigation cases in the Commissionerate.

On detailed analysis of the crimes, it was found by the CP that the maximum cases were still under investigation in certain police stations. He reviewed the cases and the status of investigation and asked officers to prepare a specific plan of action to end the pendency in a time-bound manner by pooling available resources at all levels to meet the State-level standards.

Raveendra said the performance of each PS would be measured on a regular basis to improve the investigation standards. "The expeditious investigation of cases is crucial in criminal justice system", he stressed.

The DCPs of crime, Traffic and different zones, ACPs and SHOs attended.