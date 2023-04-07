Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra supervises rallies at PSIOC

Rangareddy: Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra stated that the Hanuman Jayanthi rallies in Cyberabad Commissionerate were successful and ended peacefully. On Thursday, Ravindra reviewed security arrangements from the modern command control centre. During the event, he said that 184 rallies in the Cyberabad area were supervised by the police and proceeded peacefully.

The staff at the Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre (PSIOC) under the Cyberabad Commissionerate remained vigilant at all times and provided swift protection to the public. The PSIOC is equipped with 10,000 CCTV cameras connected to community CCTV cameras, and all the departments are housed in one place. The centre is responsible for maintaining law and order, curbing crimes, and controlling traffic through field-level supervision.

As part of the security measures taken in advance by the Cyberabad Police, social media was kept under surveillance. This helped ensure that the rallies continued without any untoward incidents. Present at the event were SB ADCP Ravikumar, PSIOC ACP Ravinder, IT Inspector Jupalli Ramesh, Control Room Inspector Puli Yadagiri, and other staff.