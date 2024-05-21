Pilgrim town braces for counting of votes on June 4

Tirupati: Tirupati is bracing up for counting of votes on June 4. The counting for seven Assembly segments and Tirupati parliamentary constituency will be held at School of Engineering & Technology in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in the city. Explaining the details to the media, Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that foolproof security arrangements were made at strong rooms and counting halls.

He said nearly double the steps recommended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines have been taken. A total of 90 CCTV cameras have been installed, covering every strong room both inside and outside. Additionally, a control room has been set up to monitor CCTV footage round the clock. Three Tahsildars are assigned to oversee security arrangements at strong room venue, each serving eight-hour shifts. They will also monitor live CCTV streaming of all strong rooms.

To facilitate candidates and their agents, a designated area within SPMVV campus allows continuous viewing of CCTV footage. All strong rooms have a single common entry/exit, with all other doors and windows sealed with concrete, and uninterrupted power supply has been ensured.

Pravin Kumar emphasised a three-tier security system, with central armed forces near strong rooms, State armed police in inner perimeter and civil police securing outer perimeter. He underscored meticulous precautions taken to prevent any suspicions regarding safety of the polled EVMs.

Voter turnout in Tirupati constituency was 63.22 per cent, a decrease of 2.60% from 65.92% in 2019. Of the 54,000 voters listed as absentee, shifted or dead (ASD), 4,000 were allowed to vote after thorough verification of their credentials. Counting will begin with postal ballots, of which 24,000 were cast in the district.

District SP V Harshavardhan Raju announced that while Section 144 is currently in effect, it will be relaxed in certain areas to allow for hassle-free conduct of Ganga Jatara festival. Additional forces will be deployed in these areas. Troublemakers will be counselled and either placed under house arrest or detained at police stations. There are 60 police pickets in the district, with half in Chandragiri constituency alone. The SP also stated that no rallies or celebrations will be permitted after the results are announced, urging political parties to exercise restraint. Strict action will be taken against any betting activities. DRO Penchala Kishore and District Public Relations Officer A Bala Kondaiah were also present at the briefing.