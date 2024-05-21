Kadapa: Civic chief inspects sanitation management

Kadapa: Civic chief G Surya Sai Praveen Chand inspected sanitation and waste management facilities at Putlampalli MCC, MRF Industrial Estate, Ukkayapalli Garbage Transfer Station and Vinayaka Nagar GTS, here on Monday.

At Putlampalli MCC, the Commissioner instructed sanitation department to clean compost area and ensure that no less than 6 tonnes of wet and dry garbage is collected daily. A pipeline will be established at composting pits, and officials were directed to ensure that the first trip from each division collects at least 750 kg of wet waste. He also emphasised the need for proper documentation of garbage details and the installation of pavers and saucer drains between MCC and GTS.

During inspection of MRF Industrial Estate, the Commissioner reviewed wet waste registers and directed that 40% of wet waste from each zone should reach the MRF. The contractor was ordered to bring Baling Mission and other equipment into operation immediately.

The Commissioner directed sanitation department to ensure that internal roads and drains are cleaned by division workers and that a muster point is set up in each division.