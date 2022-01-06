Cyberabad: Police grievance cell gets good response

Cyberabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra on Thursday held a grievance cell review meeting with DCPs and the administrative staff at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Speaking on the occasion, the CP noted that it was a matter of satisfaction to set up a grievance cell at the Commissionerate to resolve police issues.

The 13th Grievance Cell review meeting took note of the good response to the initiative from the staff. Stephen Ravindra expressed satisfaction over the resolution of the complaints received by the Grievance Cell last week. He directed the officials to clear the pending files and complaints received this week on a fast pace. CEOs and section superintendents need to address issues from time to time, he stressed.

Grievances should be brought to the attention of the staff (83339 93272), if there are any problems, he urged the police personnel. Cyberabad Joint CP Avinash Mohanty, Traffic DCP Vijay Kumar, Crimes DCP Kalmeshwar Singanwar, Women & Children Safety DCP Anasuya, Shamshabad DCP Jagadishwar Reddy and others were present.