Cyberabad police host 4-day health camp for staff

Hyderabad: A four-day free medical health camp has commenced at the Cyberabad Commissionerate Headquarters, aimed at promoting preventative healthcare and ensuring the well-being of its staff. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Cyberabad Police, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Grace Cancer Foundation, and Pristine Eye Vision Foundation.

Running from 22 to 25 July, the camp is exclusively for the 685 personnel of the Cyberabad Police Motor Transport Section. Blood sample collection is being conducted between 7 am and 9 am, with general health check-ups from 10 am to 4 pm throughout the four days.

A comprehensive range of free medical services are on offer. These include measurements for height, weight, BMI, and blood pressure, alongside various blood tests such as Diabetes (FBS, HbA1c), Lipid Profile, Thyroid Function Tests (T3, T4, TSH), and Serum Creatinine. Eye examinations and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) screenings are also integral to the evaluation.

Following assessments, appropriate medications are being recommended, and referrals to hospitals are being arranged where necessary. This medical drive underscores the commitment of SCSC and its healthcare partners to the health and safety of police personnel.

Joint CP Cyberabad GajaraoBhupal, visited the camp and extended thanks to the participating organisations. Other attendees included CAR Headquarters ADCP Shameer, CSW ADCP Hanumatha Rao, SCSC CEO NavedAlam Khan, Joint Secretary of SCSC Health Forum and Global CEO of Grace Cancer Foundation Chinna Babu, SCSC Health Manager Praveen Ummadi, and teams from Grace Cancer Foundation and Pristine Eye Vision Foundation led by Chairman Jagadeesh Reddy. MTO-I Prasanth Babu, MTO-II Veeralingam, Cyberabad Doctors Sukumar and Saritha, along with the supporting medical team, were also present.