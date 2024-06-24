Cyberabad police imposes Section 144 in Miyapur

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders (banning assemblies of five or more persons) in Miyapur and Chandanagar areas from Sunday until June 29, following a gathering of thousands of people on government land. A notification issued by Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty stated that prohibitory orders were issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation and with an intent to prevent danger to human life and safety, as well as to prevent the occurrence of riots, an affray, or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty.

The police prohibit people who don’t ordinarily reside in the area or don’t ordinarily have work in the area from entering the limits of the areas specified. The order will be in force from Sunday until 11 pm on June 29 in the limits of the Miyapur and Chandanagar police stations of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

However, police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, funeral processions, and marriage functions are exempt from the operation of the order. The public is hereby informed that any person violating the orders will be liable for prosecution.

The police issued orders in view of the trouble reported at Miyapur after hundreds of people encroached on a land parcel and erected huts.