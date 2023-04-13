Cyberabad police nab 5-member inter-State gang of dacoits

Hyderabad : The Cyberabad police apprehended a five-member inter-State gang of dacoits on Wednesday and seizedmobile phones, screw driver, knives. They recovered stolen property from them.

Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday night the police received information about the presence of a dacoit gang near Adarsh Bank lane possessing firearms and deadly weapons. Suspecting that they were preparing to commit heinous crimes, the Jeedimetla police, along with patrol mobile staff, rushed to the location and surrounded a dilapidated house and arrested the accused.

They were identified as Amar Singh Jaggar Singh (21), Lucky Singh Gabbar Singh Tak (20), Nihal Singh Manav Singh (17), Jeeth Singh Rajpal Singh (26) and Nishanth (22). They were arrested under Sections 379, 399 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 (1-B) (a) and 25 (1-B) (b) of Arms Act 1959.

The police seized three pistols, six bullets rounds, 16 scissor blade divided pieces, a knife, five big screwdrivers, a torch light, three monkey caps, a cutter, a shovel, one car which was stolen from Gudimalkapur and Rs 70,000 from the possession of the dacoits.

Following interrogation, the gang admitted that they belong to Pune (Maharashtra) and intended to commit dacoity in the market loaded with jewellery shops.

They had committed several property/bodily offences in Pune. They were imprisoned in a Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) case.

The police said Jeeth Singh was involved in around 47 property/ bodily offences, while Amar Singh was involved in around 18 property/bodily cases.

The police advised citizens to keep their valuables, jewellery and cash in bank lockers. They appealed to owners park vehicles within house premises, avoid parking on road and avoid sharing information with anyone about valuables in houses.