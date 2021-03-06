Cyberabad police, SCSC celebrate Women’s Day

Madhapur: On the eve of International Women's Day, Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) celebrated the day at Tech Mahindra, Danube Hall at Hitech City on Friday. 'Choose to challenge'—was the theme of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police V.C Sajjanar said that the world cannot exist without women, so their presence should be celebrated all through the month and year. He appreciated Pullela Gopichand for putting women empowerment in practice. "The theme being "choose to challenge", my challenge as the Commissioner of Police is to see that women work in all the verticals of Police in Cyberabad Commissionerate," he added.

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand expressed that the gender equality is under-rated. Our culture taught us to respect women and that has ingrained us from our childhood, he said.

Sharing her struggle of how she bounced back after her injury and subsequent success Para-badminton player Mansi Joshi thanks her game which taught her to balance and manage her in life in crisis. "Womanhood itself is a celebration. There is no need to celebrate it on a particular day," she added.

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Indian badminton player Mansi Joshi, DCP-Women & Children Safety Wing Anasuya, Secretary General SCSC Krishna Yedula, Jt. Secretary, Women Forum, SCSC Pratyusha Sharma, DCPs Padmaja, Venkateshwarlu, Vinay Agarwal of Tech Mahindra also participated in the celebrations.