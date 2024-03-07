Cyberabad police, SCSC conduct interactive meet with IT/ITES companies

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police, along with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), held an interactive session for professionals on cyber crimes, traffic and woman safety with CEOs of 30 IT/ITES organisations in Cyberabad limits on Wednesday. They have been urged to nominate their Information security professionals to the chief information security officers' (CISO) council or participate in the centre of excellence (CoE).

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Joint CP D Joel Davis and Ramesh Kaza, secretary-general of SCSC, conducted the session. Mohanty said the COE can accommodate larger no’s after the expanded capacity of Centre Of Excellence for Cyber Safety - TSPCC.

The session discussed-- due to ever increasing traffic in the IT corridor--all IT parks have been requested to depute few of their security marshals for traffic as a few parks have already extended this support to the Cyberabad Traffic police for better control of traffic in their vicinity. Normally, each IT park will have no less than 10,000 to one lakh employees, and, accordingly, a good number of vehicles.

The objective of the meeting was to get feedback from the industry on how SCSC has been performing, what are the initiatives that are to be re-looked / stopped or give a pause, any new initiatives can be taken up and suggestions--how the Cyberabad Police, along with SCSC, can take up more initiatives to benefit the IT Industry so that more companies can set up base in Hyderabad and existing companies further grow.

Moreover, to create more awareness about traffic and road safety, all companies have been urged to inform the town hall meeting dates of respective organisations so that the traffic police and SCSC can create awareness about traffic rules and women safety to a larger audience.

Following the session, everyone appreciated what SCSC has been doing because of close interaction with the Cyberabad Police, along with SCSC, on discussing and resolving various issues like traffic, cyber crimes, women safety initiatives. Many companies said in other cities, where SCSC kind of organisation does not exist, they see a lot of gaps compared to what services they get in Hyderabad.