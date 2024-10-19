Cyberabad Police to issue licence to firecrackers shops

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Diwali festival, the Cyberabad police officials issued orders for setting up shops to sell crackers. The Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zones concerned will grant licences in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884, and Rules 1983 (as amended in 2008) to applicants who wish to temporarily sell crackers within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad.

According to the police, the applicants are required to apply manually for a temporary licence in Form AE-5 of the Explosives Rules for necessary action before October 24. Applications submitted thereafter will not be accepted. The applicant should enclose the documents along with the duly filled-in application form, including an NOC from the divisional fire officer, a land permission issued by the GHMC authorities in case of government land, and an NOC or agreement from the owner of the land or premises in case of private land, a copy of the licence if any issued in the previous year (optional), an NOC from neighbours in case of a single shop located in a pucca structure, and the site plan of the shop (blueprint copy).