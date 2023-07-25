Live
- LPU Professors Appointed as Leading Scientists for Mega Research Project
- 17 school, 300 children take part in Brand Bangalore debate
- BJP held protest at AAP office
- Heart always beam with pride: Families remember Kargil soldiers
- BRS MLA Disqualification row : Another BRS leader ready to take oath as MLA
- Normal to heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh
- Central govt has helped AP government as per the bifurcation Act: Union Home Ministry
- Jagran Film Fest to hold retrospective of seven Anupam Kher films
- Apple releases iOS 16.6 for iPhone users; How to install and other details
- Adimulapu Suresh inspects BR Ambedkar statue works, says will be inaugurated soon
Cyberabad traffic booth turns into ‘peg pe charcha’ at Hitec city
Boozers sharing liquor at the Cyberabad traffic booth in front of Vyber tower has now gone viral
Hyderabad: We have seen people use bars and restaurants to enjoy their drinks and have discussions. If the financial situation is tight, they would either sit in an isolated areas, or hostels, friends’ rooms but could it be this tight that two boozers take a Cyberabad traffic booth to enjoy liquor and have discussion and it is not in the night where we can understand that no traffic or no police, but in the broad daylight. Such a video of boozers sharing liquor at the Cyberabad traffic booth in front of Vyber tower has now gone viral where some slamming the absence of traffic police and other trolling the boozers.
These two wine lovers were discussing with the liquor bottle, how many pegs they can have at the Traffic police booth in front of Cyber Towers at Hitec city 🍻🥂.#Hyderabad #Liquor #winelovers #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/lPUXyGdw1f— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 25, 2023
This video was shared by Twitter user Surya Reddy on Tuesday and he stated “These two wine lovers were discussing with the liquor bottle, how many pegs they can have at the Traffic police booth in front of Cyber Towers at Hitec city”
The Video also shows that no sign of traffic police in the surrounding which might have encouraged the boozers to occupy the booth to booze.
It is not confirmed that the video is new or old. It would be good for the traffic cops to keep these boozers away and avoid humiliation.