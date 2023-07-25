Cyberabad traffic booth turns into ‘peg pe charcha’ at Hitec city

Hyderabad: We have seen people use bars and restaurants to enjoy their drinks and have discussions. If the financial situation is tight, they would either sit in an isolated areas, or hostels, friends’ rooms but could it be this tight that two boozers take a Cyberabad traffic booth to enjoy liquor and have discussion and it is not in the night where we can understand that no traffic or no police, but in the broad daylight. Such a video of boozers sharing liquor at the Cyberabad traffic booth in front of Vyber tower has now gone viral where some slamming the absence of traffic police and other trolling the boozers.

These two wine lovers were discussing with the liquor bottle, how many pegs they can have at the Traffic police booth in front of Cyber Towers at Hitec city 🍻🥂.#Hyderabad #Liquor #winelovers #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/lPUXyGdw1f — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 25, 2023

This video was shared by Twitter user Surya Reddy on Tuesday and he stated “These two wine lovers were discussing with the liquor bottle, how many pegs they can have at the Traffic police booth in front of Cyber Towers at Hitec city”

The Video also shows that no sign of traffic police in the surrounding which might have encouraged the boozers to occupy the booth to booze.

It is not confirmed that the video is new or old. It would be good for the traffic cops to keep these boozers away and avoid humiliation.