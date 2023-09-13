D Srinivas’s health condition continues to be critical

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former PCC president Dharmapuri Srinivas, who was admitted to the hospital two days ago, is in critical condition. He is still being treated in the ICU. Family members rushed him to the hospital after he complained about difficulty in breathing. Srinivas was admitted to City Neuro Hospital in Hyderabad.



Since then he is being treated in the ICU. Doctors said that Dharmapuri Srinivas was suffering from respiratory problems and was having difficulty in breathing.

He is currently being treated in the ICU. It is said that he has asthma, kidney and BP problems and health problems have arisen due to age. Doctors say that there is no change in his health condition and he needs observation for another 48 hours.

To this extent City Neuro Hospital released Health Bulletin. With that, family members, fans and activists are worried about DS's health.