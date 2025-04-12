Damodar urges docs to serve selflessly at Osmania convocation

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha had a piece of advice to the doctors who have completed their courses in Osmania General Hospital stating, “Everyone has dreams of living a great life but, do not sacrifice the dreams of others to fulfill that dream and do not rob the common people.”

The Health Minister made these comments while participating in the 174th Convocation of Osmania Medical College students. The message was clear to the students and that was to be service-oriented.

“You should make your patients feel that ‘Vaidyo Narayana Hari’. You must have already experienced the satisfaction and happiness of helping someone and saving someone’s life as part of your internship. From now on, you should move forward in the same way. Along with the health of your patients, you should also protect your health,” said Raja Narsimha.

The Health Minister said that it was an unforgettable and happy day in lives of the doctors graduating. “Congratulations to all of you who have completed your medicine and are entering your favourite field of medicine. Best wishes to your parents and Osmania professors who have supported you and shaped you in this journey,” he said.

Stating that Osmania College and Hospital are world famous and a beacon of hope for crores of patients, Health Minister said, “All the students who studied here were lucky.

Many who studied here before you are now leading famous hospitals around the world.” He said that they too should rise to the top. “Your profession is different from other fields. Only you have the opportunity to save the lives of others every day, and to relieve the pain and suffering of others. You all should stand by the side of the poor in your profession,” said the Health Minister.

The Health Minister said that the Congress government has given top priority to the education and medical sectors since the beginning. The government is fulfilling the decades-old desire of a new Osmania Hospital. A new Osmania Hospital is being constructed in Goshamahal with a cost of Rs 2,700 crore and a hostel with state-of-the-art facilities for Osmania and Gandhi Medicos at a cost of Rs 210 crore.