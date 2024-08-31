Dana Kishore inspects Jalpally municipality

Hyderabad: The MA&UD Principal Secretary, M Dana Kishore, has issued a stern warning to officials, emphasising the importance of maintaining a high standard of sanitation and hygiene. He has made it clear that any negligence in this regard will result in strict disciplinary action.

Dana Kishore inspected the ongoing construction works of a CC road spanning 800 meters from Bala Garden function hall to Gurram Cheruvu in Jalpally, which was taken up by the budget of Rs 1.25 crore sanctioned by HMDA. He asked the Municipal Commissioner Vani and Deputy Executive Engineer Venkanna to ensure the swift completion of the road construction with adherence to high-quality standards.

Later, the Principal Secretary inspected the Gurram Cheruvu Road in Chandrayanagutta. In response to this, South Zone Commissioner Venkanna and Chandrayanagutta Deputy Commissioner Surender were asked to promptly remove the water pipes and unused toilets of the Irrigation department that are scattered in the area.

Dana Kishore expressed concern about the presence of garbage and waste on both sides of the road and emphasized the importance of maintaining proper sanitation and hygiene. The official stressed the need for immediate action to ensure cleanliness, especially with the upcoming Balapur Ganesh immersion procession scheduled to pass through the same road. He instructed the officers to clean up the route in the next two days.

He asked to focus on ensuring cleanliness and hygiene along the Balapur Ganesh immersion procession route, particularly on the road from Balapur X Road to DRDO. Also asked the officials to complete the pending CC and BT road works on this route as a priority.

Additionally, permanent streetlights need to be installed. DCP Sunitha recommended coordinating with the municipal authorities to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for a smooth immersion procession.