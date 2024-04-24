Live
- Mkt range bound amid positive global cues
- Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
Just In
Danam to file nomination from Sec’bad today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Secunderabad Congress candidate Danam Nagender will be filing his nomination on Wednesday, following a massive road show in presence of...
Hyderabad: Secunderabad Congress candidate Danam Nagender will be filing his nomination on Wednesday, following a massive road show in presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Nagender, who received the B-form from AICC observer Rohit Chaudhary, PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and CM’s Advisor Vemnarender Reddy expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for backing his candidature. “Revanth Reddy pushed for my candidature and I shall remain indebted to him. My win will be a gift to the Chief Minister,” he said while accepting B-Form in Gandhi Bhavan. Along with him, Bhongir and Medak candidates, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Neelam Madhu personally received the B-forms from the leaders.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS