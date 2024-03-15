Dates flood Hyderabad markets as demand surges during Ramzan

Hyderabad : With the start of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasts of Ramzan, there’s a surge in demand for dates (Khajur) in the city, which are used to break the fast during Iftar. Muslims are seen purchasing large quantities of dates imported from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria, and other Arab nations.

Hyderabad is one of the largest markets for dates in the country, consuming over 400 truckloads of various date varieties from seaports in Chennai and Mumbai. According to traders, sales have surged as retailers and customers are procuring dates in large quantities.

Dates imported from Iran and Iraq, which are typically cheaper, are in particularly high demand, resulting in higher sales compared to other varieties. The Zahidi dates, whose price ranges from Rs 200 to 400 per kg.

“Depending on their spending capacity, the customers prefer premium dates coming from Iran, Iraq, Tunisia, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. Varieties like Ajwa, known as the king of dates, are sold at premium prices of Rs 2,000 per kg and above in the market, believed to have medicinal value,” said Raj Kumar Tandon of Kashmir House in Begum Bazar.

As per Muslims, the Prophet Mohammad planted a date (Ajwa) tree in Madina, Saudi Arabia, and recited an abundance of prayers. He said that those who eat seven dates on an empty stomach in the morning will be protected from any poison and illness.

It has been observed that due to the significance of AjwaKhajur, families are purchasing 5 kg boxes of AjwaKhajur imported from Madina, contributing collectively, and distributing them among themselves despite its high price. “There are nearly 40 varieties of dates that can be found in the city market. Famously, the varieties of dates being sold in the city are Kimia, Shukkuri, KupKup, Khudri, and Mariyum. Slowly, the people are preferring other varieties and asking for Mazafati, Kalmi, Mashrooq, and Maghroom, among others.

Additionally, another expensive item is the Medjoul, the jumbo-sized date variety from the UAE,” added Raj Kumar. Dates filled with some dry fruits like almonds, nuts, and apricots are also sold in demand.

The businessman stated, “There hasn’t been any significant change in the prices of dates, with most varieties maintaining their previous rates. Occasional increases of Rs 10 or 20 per kg are common, but overall, there has not been a notable surge in market prices.” “Demand for dates is high during Ramzan, as customers buy in large quantities during the month. Each family consumes at least 7-8 kg of dates in a month,” said Mohammed Muqeet, another trader at Begum Bazar. Dates are one of the important ingredients in Sheer-Khorma, which is relished as a dessert on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the conclusion day of Ramzan.