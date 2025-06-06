Day four of 100-day action plan sees rallies, Swachh walks, tree plantations

Hyderabad: On day four of the 100-day action plan, the Municipal Administration department took up programmes like tree plantation, rallies, Swachh walks, cleaning of lakes, collecting plastic waste, essay writing competitions, etc.

To mark the World Environment Day on Thursday, the staff under the urban local bodies under the Commissioner and Directorate of Municipal Administration (CDMA) took up tree plantations, rallies / Swachh walks in different urban local bodies. According to a senior official, the municipal staff would be continuously taking up door to door awareness, social media campaign, mike announcement, caller tunes, signages, IEC stalls, kiosks, online entry of water supply connections, formation of CIG for street vendors, bank linkage to SHGs, profiling of waste pickers, testing of chlorination in water levels, identification survey of uncovered urban poor women and formation of SHGs.

The voluntary organisations were also roped in to create awareness on saving the water bodies. The Hyderabad Citizens Forum Hyderabad Zindabad organised a human chain on the theme ‘Save Hussain Sagar - Save Hyderabad’ on World Environment Day under the slogan ‘End Plastic Pollution’ a huge plastic globe human chain at Tank Bund.

The CDMA has taken up a 100-day action plan in the urban local bodies from June 2. he key objectives of the action plan include enhancing solid waste management and sanitation systems, ensuring monsoon preparedness through critical civic infrastructure improvements, driving behavioural change and community participation through extensive IEC (information education and communication) campaigns on solid waste management, promoting urban greenery and beautification efforts for cleaner cities, conducting a comprehensive Bhuvan Survey for Identification of unassessed and under assessed properties in ULBs and bring them in tax net.