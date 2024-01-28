DCA officials rais on a medical shop in Falaknuma, seizes large quantity of medicines

The Drugs Control Administration of Telangana conducted a raid on a medical shop located at Jangammet, Falaknuma, Hyderabad. The shop, run, was found to be operating without a drug license.

The officials seized a large quantity of medicines, including antibiotics, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-hypertensive drugs, painkillers, and anti-ulcer drugs, worth approximately Rs. 1.20 lakhs. Samples of the seized medicines were taken for analysis, and further investigation will be carried out.

The authorities involved in the raid include T Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, B Lakshmi, Drugs Inspector, Charminar, G Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet, and K. Anvesh, Drugs Inspector, Mehdipatnam. A case was registered and investing it further.

