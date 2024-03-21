DCA raids medical distributors, seizes insulin worth Rs 51.92 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids at six different wholesalers in Hyderabad and detected large quantities of 'Insulin' injections (pre-filled pens) that were illegally procured from drug wholesalers in New Delhi without proper purchase bills.

During these special raids, DCA officials seized stocks worth Rs 51.92 lakh, which were suspected to have been either illegally diverted from the supply chain or were spurious drugs.

According to DCA, the raids were conducted between March 15 and 20. During the raids, officials detected large quantities of insulin products claimed to be manufactured by reputed pharma companies. These products were procured by the wholesalers from New Delhi without any purchase bills.

Upon verifying the sale bills of the wholesalers, it was revealed that they are offering the aforementioned insulin injections, which were sourced from New Delhi without any accompanying bills, with substantial discounts of more than 40 per cent.

For instance, a product with an MRP of Rs 5,263 is being offered for sale at Rs 2,070 by the wholesaler, which is highly unusual, thereby raising concerns about their authenticity.

The six wholesalers where the raids were conducted include Drug Hub, Padmaraonagar, Sree Raja Rajeswara Distributors, Jai Jawan Colony, Kapra, and Sri Balaji Agencies at Quthibiguda, Kachiguda, and others.

These wholesalers who sourced insulin injections without any purchase invoices and offered them with huge discounts, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA, in a press release. Upon inquiry, the wholesalers disclosed that the stocks of insulin injections were supplied illegally without bills by Bhagwati Pharma Delhi and Royal Drugs, New Delhi. Procuring medicines illegally without purchase bills is a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. This is considered fraudulent behaviour primarily because it involves significant health and safety concerns.

Without purchase bills, the quality, authenticity, and safety of the medicines cannot be verified, posing risks to consumers' health. Such acts could also indicate tax evasion, as they prevent accurate reporting of expenses and revenue related to the procurement and sale of medicines.