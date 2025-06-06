DCA seizes counterfeit drugs worth Rs 5.21 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized spurious drugs worth Rs 5.21 lakh during a raid at a residence in Moosarambagh, Malakpet. The drugs included antidiabetics, antihypertensives, and abortion kits.

Acting on information about the illegal storage of drugs at an unlicensed premise, the DCA raided the residence in Moosarambagh, Malakpet, and arrested Puvvada Lakshmana. He was involved in multiple cases related to the stocking and sale of counterfeit drugs.

According to the DCA, he had illegally stored a large quantity of pharmaceutical products at his residence.

During the raid, DCA officials confiscated stocks of Tazloc-CT 6.25 (Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets), Batch No. M241009, with a manufacturing date of August 2024 and an expiry date of July 2026. The drugs were falsely claimed to be manufactured by Madras Pharmaceuticals, Karapakkam, Chennai, and marketed by USV Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

They also seized Dapacose-10 Tablets (Dapagliflozin Tablets 10 mg), Batch No. YTQD24010 (Mfg: August 2024, Exp: July 2026), and Dapacose-5 Tablets (5 mg), Batch No. YTQS24004 (Mfg: June 2024, Exp: May 2026), allegedly manufactured by InnovaCaptab Ltd., Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and marketed by J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mumbai. In addition, Clear-Kit Tablets (a combi-pack of Mifepristone and Misoprostol), Batch No. MHT25038 (Mfg: March 2025, Exp: February 2027), were seized. These were falsely claimed to be manufactured by Maxcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and marketed by Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mumbai.

Samples of the seized drugs have been collected for analysis. Officials said that further investigation is underway.

The DCA urged the public to report any suspected illegal drug manufacturing activities via their toll-free number 1800-599-6969 or by calling during working hours (10:30 am to 5:00 pm) on all working days.