Live
- On a mission to reform lives of prisoners
- 'There will be a price to pay for terror attacks like Pahalgam', says Shashi Tharoor in US
- People urged to plant saplings to improve greenery
- Indian delegation arrives in Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism
- Payal Ghosh opens up about her battle with depression & anxiety
- Huma Qureshi: I truly believe the future is female action
- Why managing thyroid matters when you have diabetes
- Life After 60: A new chapter begins with GenS life
- Scientists develop real-time genome sequencing to combat superbug
- How gardening nurtures your body, mind, and the planet
DCA seizes counterfeit drugs worth Rs 5.21 lakh
Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized spurious drugs worth Rs 5.21 lakh during a raid at a residence in Moosarambagh,...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized spurious drugs worth Rs 5.21 lakh during a raid at a residence in Moosarambagh, Malakpet. The drugs included antidiabetics, antihypertensives, and abortion kits.
Acting on information about the illegal storage of drugs at an unlicensed premise, the DCA raided the residence in Moosarambagh, Malakpet, and arrested Puvvada Lakshmana. He was involved in multiple cases related to the stocking and sale of counterfeit drugs.
According to the DCA, he had illegally stored a large quantity of pharmaceutical products at his residence.
During the raid, DCA officials confiscated stocks of Tazloc-CT 6.25 (Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets), Batch No. M241009, with a manufacturing date of August 2024 and an expiry date of July 2026. The drugs were falsely claimed to be manufactured by Madras Pharmaceuticals, Karapakkam, Chennai, and marketed by USV Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.
They also seized Dapacose-10 Tablets (Dapagliflozin Tablets 10 mg), Batch No. YTQD24010 (Mfg: August 2024, Exp: July 2026), and Dapacose-5 Tablets (5 mg), Batch No. YTQS24004 (Mfg: June 2024, Exp: May 2026), allegedly manufactured by InnovaCaptab Ltd., Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and marketed by J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mumbai. In addition, Clear-Kit Tablets (a combi-pack of Mifepristone and Misoprostol), Batch No. MHT25038 (Mfg: March 2025, Exp: February 2027), were seized. These were falsely claimed to be manufactured by Maxcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and marketed by Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mumbai.
Samples of the seized drugs have been collected for analysis. Officials said that further investigation is underway.
The DCA urged the public to report any suspected illegal drug manufacturing activities via their toll-free number 1800-599-6969 or by calling during working hours (10:30 am to 5:00 pm) on all working days.