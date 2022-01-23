DCCB scam: BJP demands action against bank directors

Hyderabad: Alleging that there was a scam in the Khammam District Cooperative Central Bank, BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday demanded the government to take up inquiry and also take action against the directors involved in the irregularities.

Addressing a press conference here, Sudhakar Reddy found fault with officials of the DCCB to lock the houses of small farmers who have defaulted loans. He alleged that while big defaulters are allowed to go scot free the small and marginal farmers are made to suffer. The government does not provide Rythu Bandhu money and in these difficult times of corona where there are no jobs and the farmers are left with no money and now the same farmers are penalised for not paying loan money.

He alleged that the authorities have not even issued notices to the farmers. "The chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does not attend review meetings of the Prime Minister. Don't know how busy he is. The TRS leaders always criticise the Centre on every issue," said Sudhakar Reddy.

Sudhakar Reddy said that he would bring this to the notice of the Union Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP leader demanded the government to take strict action against those involved in drug peddling. There should be no political pressure and the central agencies like NCB should be made to inquire the drug case, said Sudhakar Reddy. He also found fault with governments decision to increase registration charges from February 1.