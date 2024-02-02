Decade passed, SCB officials ignore roads works

Hyderabad : Since numerous fatal accidents have been reported in a month, almost all of the entry roads within the Secunderabad Cantonment limits need to be re-carpeted. The locals alleged that the SCB authorities deliberately neglected to repair the civilian roads and that walkers are still not allowed on a couple of them.

The residents questioned why have not the SCB entry roads been repaired. They also reminded that all the important entry roads, such as East Marredpally, Willington Gate, Ammuguda Gate, Allahabad Gate, Roberts Road, and Safilguda Road, are not maintained on par with the LMA's well-maintained roads. In addition to this issue, early morning walkers are not allowed to enter the golf course area, and a few buses, including the 211M, 24E/E, 3P, 24EE, and 34E, should be reinstated, as locals in these areas are having difficulty commuting.

C S Chandrashekar, Secretary, Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad, said, "Why is there a disparity in roads in SCB? All entry roads are not repaired, and reportedly, people are falling off two-wheelers on a daily basis at Allahabad Gate. It appears that officials of SCB are deliberately not repairing the roads in order to discourage civilians from commuting.”

"Since a decade, the majority of the entry roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment limits have remained unrepaired, and no one appears to be concerned about the safety of the citizens who use these roads for transportation. The number of accidents in SCB has increased by 10 per cent. It would be preferable if all roads were widened and illegal speed breakers were removed.

At least, the SCB should respond to the public grievance site and rectify the road issues immediately. Our other concern is that morning walkers are still not allowed to walk on a few stretches, mainly Bolarum, near Rashtrapati Nilayam Road," said Nikhil, a resident of SCB.