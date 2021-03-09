Deccan Development Society fetes women achievers

Gachibowli: Deccan Development Society (DDS) felicitated four 'Extraordinary Ordinary Women' of the Zaheerabad Region on Monday on the eve of International Women's day at Café Ethic in Nanakramguda.

Stressing on the theme, DDS Director PV Satheesh explained that these women who are leading a very simple life turning the hurdles coming in their way into a path to progress and independence. Anithamma, Kasturamma, Sarala and Mogulamma were felicitated for being strong and empowering.

Women officials of diverse fields of Zaheerabad region took part in the programme. Considering the theme of 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,' Co-director Jayasri said, "Though the Corona has shackled the whole world, especially the cities and the corporate food world, there was no effect of it in your villages and the reason for it is your decades long self-sustenance and the traditional practices you follow in saving seeds, having nutritional & organic food. Not just that, you women sent a strong message by donating the abundance of nutritious grains to the migrant workers and the single women during the corona crisis. This reflects the food & nutritious security which you were advocating and promoting further for the communities to adopt. It is a very happy moment to share that Globally 2023 is considered as International Millet Year recently. And we being advocating Millet Rights are Women's Rights is very apt at the time of the hour for all of us to push it further and standardise it."

Also, the event embraced and recognised that DDS as an organisation took a new initiative in bringing more nutritious diet to their staff, so they handed over corona kits to 15 of their female staff members.

The Krishi Vignan Kendra in collaboration with DDS inspired by the sangham women's efforts during covid, felicitated a few women:JadalaChandramma, Bidakanne (Best Women Farmer); Santhoshamma, Basanthpur (Best Health Coordinator); Masangari Mayuri (Exemplary Leadership during Covid).