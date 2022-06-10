Defamation cases booked against BJP leaders, 1 held

Hyderabad : The Hayathnagar police on Friday detained a Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leader from Ghatkesar for defaming government schemes with false accusations on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the government with a malicious intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest.

The arrested person was J Balakrishna Reddy from Ghatkesar.

On June 2, in view of the State Formation Day, the BJP State unit under the leadership of State President Bandi Sanjay and organisers J Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama and others organised an event and misused the dais by putting up a skit with the help of BJP cultural team Boddu Yellanna in an insulting manner against the CM. The same was also telecasted by various vernacular news channels, police said.

A complaint was lodged by Y Sathish Reddy, TRS Social Media Convenor at the Hayathnagar PS, after which a case was booked against Bandi Sanjay, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama, Boddu Yellanna alias Daruvu Yellanna and others.

After examination of the videos and other evidence in hand, it was concluded the event was organised to make derogatory comments, personal attacks, depicting the Chief Minister in bad light, police said.