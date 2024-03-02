Defence ministry approves construction of elevated corridors

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence on Friday approved construction of elevated corridors by allotting Defence lands. With the construction of elevated corridors, traffic issues plaguing routes from Hyderabad to Shameerpet and Hyderabad to Medchal will be solved. It will also mark development of transport routes towards north Telangana.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on January 5 and appealed to him to permit development of elevated corridors across Defence lands. Responding to the CM’s plea, the Centre issued orders for construction of elevated corridors. The CM thanked PM Modi, Singh and officials of Defence wing for permitting construction of corridors which helps development of Hyderabad.

The Centre approved to allot 83 acres for construction of a six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Outer Ring Road Junction on Rajiv Road connecting Hyderabad to Karimnagar-Ramagundam and construction of entry and exit ramps for a total 11.30 km corridor construction.

The Defence minister also agreed to transfer 56 acres of Defence land for construction of corridors on a total length of 18.30 km proposed from Paradise Junction near Kandlakoya to ORR on the Nagpur Highway (NH-44), out of which 12.68 km will be constructed as a six-lane elevated corridor, with exits and entries in four areas, and double decker (for Metro) corridor in the future .

With permission given by the Centre, transport network will be developed in Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Ramagundam districts. The growing traffic problem in Secunderabad will also be solved. The development of elevated corridors from Hyderabad to Shameerpet and Hyderabad to Kandlakoya will promote fast paced development of the north side of the city. Officials said all hurdles for expansion of national highways have been removed with sanction of the Defence lands . The CM recalled that during his every visit to Delhi he had submitted memoranda to Union ministers requesting them to address State issues. He is ready to meet anyone to protect the State interests and continue to maintain cordial relations with the Centre for the State’s development.