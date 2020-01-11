Delay in drainage works rankles locals no end

Bagh Lingampally: Locals have been facing severe inconvenience due to frequent sewerage overflowing as the drainage pipeline works at the lane beside RTC Kalabhavan, Bagh Lingampally, remain incomplete for two years.

Two years ago, the then Home Minister Naini Narsimha Reddy, along with the then MLA Dr K Lakshman and local corporator V Srinivas Reddy, inaugurated the drainage pipeline works for 200 meters in the area. The pipelines to be used are dumped on the footpath, putting pedestrians at risk.

In view of frequent drainage overflows, it was then decided to lay a new sewerage pipeline and works were launched after obtaining the necessary orders. But the works could not be completed due to the alleged negligence of the contractor. According to the contractor, the works were delayed as the permission to cut the road was not given as it was a rainy season.

Locals, speaking to The Hans India, criticised the officials concerned and public representatives for their failure to monitor the works. Their negligence resulted in loss of public funds, even as pipelines remain useless on footpaths, they deplored. Anji Yadav, a resident of Bagh Lingampally, slammed officials and public representatives for not questioning the delay. "Whenever it rains, we are forced to wade through two feet of water on the road. Manholes are damaged and may lead to mishaps in such times," he said.

Another resident Rajvardhan lambasted public representatives for making a show during inauguration but not ensuring the works completed in time. He demanded the local corporator and officials concerned to take actions against those who were responsible for the delay.

When contacted on the issue, Suryanarayana Reddy, Section Manager of HMWSSB, said that works had been delayed due to ban on road-cutting and ensured that works would be restarted after taking permission to cut roads.