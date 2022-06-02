Demand to pause penalty on fitness certificate gets louder

Hyderabad : After the Transport drivers and various union protested last month to take back the daily fine of Rs 50 for not renewing fitness certificates, the State Transport department sent a proposal to the State government to put a hold on the Central Motor Vehicle Act on collecting penalty.

Various unions including Telangana taxi drivers joint action committee, Telangana gig and platform workers union, Telangana auto joint action committee, Telangana lorry drivers JAC, tours and travels and other associations had been against the policy of collecting penalty of Rs 50 per day for which they protested against the arbitrary hike in taxes and penalties. They demanded the State government to immediately withdraw the daily fine of Rs 50 for not renewing fitness certificates.

However, after various union protests and representation to the Transport department, the department sent a proposal to the State government to put a hold on the central law of daily penalty.

M Dayanand, general secretary of Telangana Auto and Motor Vehicle Welfare Union said, "the enhanced fee came into effect from April 1, 2022 whereas the Ministry issued the notification on October 4 2021. "With the collection of hefty penalties, the neighboring State Karnataka High Court also put stay orders on the Central Motor Vehicle Act issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways increasing the fee and penalty on vehicles certification. Moreover, other states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi collect Rs 10 per day, but the Telangana government is collecting Rs 50 amount per day as fine. We unions demand the Telangana government to put a stay on the CMV act of the Union Ministry," he demanded.

Owners of the various transport vehicles have to pay hefty penalties in the name of the new Central Motor Vehicle Act. A majority of auto-rickshaw and cab drivers are facing difficulties to pay penalties in thousands of rupees. The implementation of new rates from April 1 has left the motorists fuming as their work is done by making the additional hefty payments.

Referring to the problems of the auto-rickshaw drivers and cabbies, Telangana Auto Drivers JAC member A Sathi Reddy said, "there are thousands of auto drivers and cabbies who are facing difficulties. For instance, the application for TS011/4609 of the auto-rickshaw, the late fee penalty is Rs 48,250. As per earlier rates the auto driver was needed to pay Rs 260 and get a fitness certificate but the latest rule of penalty of Rs 50 per day leaves him with no option but to pay hefty amount."

"We request the government to consider and withdraw the compound interest imposed and the excess fees to help the poor to stand on their own," added Sathi Reddy.