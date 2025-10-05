Dental doctor from Hyd killed in US shooting

Hyderabad: A dental doctor from Hyderabad was shot dead in the United States of America (USA). Some miscreants on Friday night opened fire at Pole Chandrashekhar when he was doing a part time job at a gas station in Denton in Texas.

Hailing from LB Nagar in the city, the victim had completed Master’s and also got a working visa in America recently. According to his professional details on his social media account, Chandrashekar had also been employed with GEICO on a part-time basis as a senior data analyst since August last year. Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to the US two years ago to pursue MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a full-time job, according to his brother Damodar. “Our mother is in a state of shock. We lost our father four years ago,” he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the death of Chandrashekar in America. He conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and ordered the Chief Minister Office (CMO) to take necessary measures in consultation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to bring the dead body to Hyderabad and hand it over to the family.

Earlier, BRS senior leader and former minister T Harish Rao visited the family members and consoled them. “It is tragic that Chandrashekar Pole, a Dalit student from LB Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) for higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants,” Harish wrote on X. In January this year, a 26-year-old student from Telangana, who was living in Connecticut in America, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons, while another man from Ranga Reddy district was found dead with bullet wounds in the US. In September, a 30-year-old man from Mahbubnagar district died in California after allegedly being shot by police following a scuffle with his roomm