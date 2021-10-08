Depressed about not getting married, man ends life in Hyderabad

Depressed about not getting married, a 30-year-old man committed suicide here at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Falaknuma late on Thursday night.

The man identified as Syed Amjad, a tailor, was unmarried and his efforts to find a suitable match have failed. The man is said to have been slipped into depression following loneliness and resorted to the extreme step.



According to the police, Syed Amjad was staying back in the tailoring shop without going home for the last few days. He hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan in the shop.

Neighbours who found him dead, informed his family members who in turn alerted the police. They suspect Amjad was depressed over not getting married and ended his life.

The Falaknuma police registered a case and are investigating. The body was sent to hospital morgue for post-mortem.