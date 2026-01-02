Deputy CM Bhatti inaugurates 85th Numaish in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s much-awaited annual extravaganza, ‘Numaish’, kicked off on Thursday at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The 85th edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) was inaugurated by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti said the State government was extending full support to the Exhibition Society to ensure the grand success of the annual fair. He highlighted the long-standing association between Numaish and the city of Hyderabad, calling it a symbol of the city’s cultural and commercial vibrancy.

Held annually for more than eight decades, Numaish attracts lakhs of visitors, offering a wide range of products including clothing, food items, accessories, handicrafts and household essentials from traders across the country.

AIIE Vice-President R Sukesh Reddy, Secretary B N Rajeshwar and Joint Secretary T Chandrashekar, along with other members of the Exhibition Society, were present at the inauguration. Later, the Ministers and AIIE members toured the exhibition grounds in a special train and visited several stalls at one of the world’s oldest annual consumer exhibitions.

The Numaish was first launched in 1938 with just 100 stalls at the Public Gardens. Over the decades, it has grown into a national-level expo and is regarded as one of the largest platforms in the country for promoting trade and commerce. The exhibition also serves as a medium for creating awareness about government developmental initiatives.

According to the Exhibition Society, 1,050 stalls have been set up for the 46-day-long exhibition, which will be open daily from 3.30 pm to 10.30 pm. Free Wi-Fi will be available across the exhibition grounds.

The entry fee has been revised to Rs 50 per person, up from Rs 40, while children below five years will be allowed free entry.

The exhibition features stalls showcasing commercial and industrial products, handlooms and textiles from various states, arts and crafts, food courts, adventure activities, fun games and cultural programmes.

Beyond trade and entertainment, the All India Industrial Exhibition Society plays a key social role by operating 20 educational institutions across the State, imparting quality education to over 30,000 students, many from downtrodden sections, especially women. The society provides direct and indirect employment to nearly 10,000 people annually and significantly contributes to strengthening Hyderabad’s brand image.