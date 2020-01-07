Development through community halls

You began with a bang by taking up several works in initial years but in last year there was a slowdown

concentrated on water, drainage system, road and street lights, the basic needs. Works are underway and are in various stages of completion. The SCB is starved of funds and I am proud to have mobilised Rs 1 crore from the MLA funds and another Rs 40 lakh from MP funds, apart from the funds allotted by the SCB for the development of civic amenities.

You seem to have a penchant for community halls. Why have you facilitated so many?

realised that the biggest impediment people have is space. A community hall can double up as a meeting ground for parties, indoor games, group discussions, medical camps and importantly a place where women can hold meetings. When I took charge there were just two community halls. Seven community halls have been completed and five more are proposed.

There are close to 200 women groups comprising 10 in each group. We established five stitching centres where jute bags are other products are made and help in marketing them. On an average, one can earn Rs 9,000 per month.

If one were to book a community hall for a marriage function, it would cost lakhs, but one would be able to avail of the facility for a few thousands.

Roads are still in poor conditions

There are several roads that would get water-logged during rains. We connected the drainage pipes to Thokkatta nala for the first time. It is a work in progress. We are probably the first ward to have proper footpaths. There are several schools and footpaths were developed to avoid accidents.

There is hardly any avenue for youth

We are reviving a 35-year-old Hanuman Vyayamshala. It was in a dilapidated condition. Youngsters of a rock band – National Rock Beat Band – approached us for a space and I am proud that we could provide in one of the community halls. Today, the group is performing in various fora and is getting invited by top companies.

What is heartening is the fact that two more groups have come up seeing them. It has had a cascading effect. The youth now have a space to call their own.

Tell us about one major change you could make

There are quite a few but saving two 300-sq yards land parcels from encroachment is satisfying. Only 50 women groups were active when I took charge, now there are 200 of them. In many colonies, roads have been widened and there is water supply every alternate day.