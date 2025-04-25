DGP congratulates Civils toppers from police families

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender expressed his heartfelt congratulations to three individuals from police families who have successfully qualified for Civil Services.

He emphasised the pride in seeing the children of police personnel achieve such high ranks and encouraged them to dedicate their future careers to serving society.

CID DG Shikha Goel, Additional DGP Anil Kumar, IGPs M Ramesh, M Srinivas and others participated in the programme held at the DGP office on Thursday.

J Sai Chaitanya, who secured AIR 68 in Civil Services is the son of J Govindu, a head constable in Dichpally. A Kaushik Narasimha, who secured rank 225, is the son of A Venugopal, a DSP in the DGP office. T Surya Teja, who secured rank 779, is the son of T Karunakar, a Chief Marshal in the Assembly.

Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat, who acted as their mentor, said that Govindu worked for him when he was the SP of Adilabad district and expressed happiness over Govindu son’s Sai Chaitanya’s success. He explained that he was also a mentor to Surya Teja as well as Sai Chaitanya last year when they were selected for the Indian Forest Service.