DGP interacts with Asst Collectors

Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police Dr Jitender, in an interaction with the State cadre IAS officers of 2023 batch, on Thursday emphasised the need for seamless inter-departmental collaboration to enhance public service delivery and ensure well-being of people. The officers are undergoing an orientation programme.

During the interaction, the DGP discussed issues related to citizen welfare and importance of coordination between the police and other departments. Dr Jitender highlighted the role of effective coordination in addressing public concerns efficiently and fostering a proactive governance framework. He encouraged the officers to work in close association with law enforcement agencies to build a safer and more responsive administrative system for the State.