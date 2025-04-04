Live
- Markets trim early loss as pharma stocks hog limelight
- Hyd records 4 mn sft of office space leasing in Jan-Mar
- Stormy Budget session adjourned
- Universities, Highways bills passed after marathon debate
- Kerala agri minister visits natural farming fields in NTR, Guntur district
- Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project
- Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported
- Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill
- Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta
- ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025’ to strengthen India-US military ties
DGP interacts with Asst Collectors
Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police Dr Jitender, in an interaction with the State cadre IAS officers of 2023 batch, on Thursday emphasised...
Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police Dr Jitender, in an interaction with the State cadre IAS officers of 2023 batch, on Thursday emphasised the need for seamless inter-departmental collaboration to enhance public service delivery and ensure well-being of people. The officers are undergoing an orientation programme.
During the interaction, the DGP discussed issues related to citizen welfare and importance of coordination between the police and other departments. Dr Jitender highlighted the role of effective coordination in addressing public concerns efficiently and fostering a proactive governance framework. He encouraged the officers to work in close association with law enforcement agencies to build a safer and more responsive administrative system for the State.