DGP releases SOP posters on new criminal acts

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta on Monday released posters in English and Telugu as part of an awareness campaign about the new laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These posters will be displayed at all police stations across the State to guide citizens regarding the new legislation.

Additionally, the DGP released a comprehensive booklet on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for police officers under the new criminal laws. This manual includes 43 SOPs and 31 proformas covering most of the important subjects under the new procedural law, BNSS. The SOPs aim to provide uniform procedures for investigation officers across the State, ensuring clarity and consistency in investigations.

The SOPs were developed by the CID in collaboration with the Director of Prosecution.

The DGP commended Shikha Goel, Additional Director General of Police, CID, under whose supervision a joint working group of police officers and prosecution officers prepared this dossier.

He also acknowledged the dedication of officers such as Nizamabad police commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, ACB Joint Director, Ritiraj, and Directorate of Prosecution officers, headed by Mati Vyjayanthi.

He said that a centre has been set up in the CID department to guide the investigating officers on the new laws. This centre begins operating at 8 am on Monvwvday and includes domain experts from the investigation, legal, and forensic fields.

The DGP informed that all the police officers across the State have been undergoing training in the new laws. He appreciated the efforts of the training wing headed by ADGP Abhilasha Bisht and the technical wing headed by V Srinivasa Rao.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DGP Railways and Road Safety In-Charge of Legal, G Sudhir Babu, IGP Multi Zone I and II, M Ramesh, IGP, Gajarao Bhupal, DIG, and other senior officials attended the event.