DGP reviews functioning of TGCSB
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, reviewed the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday and suggested TGCSB act as a support centre for the investigating officers in the State. This includes technical support by creating a system for addressing issues raised by the police units in the State through a ticket-raising module.
The Cyber Security Bureau director, Shikha Goel, provided a tour of the Bureau, explaining the various functional units in operation. During the meeting, the director provided an overview of TGCSB’s objectives, including the reorganisation of existing functional units, the formation of a joint operations unit for PT warrant executions, the opening of suspect sheets on habitual cyber offenders for tracking their activities related to crimes, addressing issues related to mule accounts, and deploying teams to other States for the arrest of cybercriminals.
A key highlight of the discussion was the upcoming Cyber Jagrooktha Diwas in November, which will focus on raising awareness among senior citizens about cyber safety.