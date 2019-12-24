Dhanurmasa special pujas performed at Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple in Anand Bagh

Malkajgiri: Special Dhanurmasa pujas were performed at Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple located at Anand Bagh on Tuesday. The holy month of Dhanu is considered as month of devotion by Hindus and special pujas are offered to deities, following ancient traditions and rituals.

As part of Dhanurmasa, the deity at Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple was adorned with 30 different types of fruits and 20 different types of dry fruits. Large number of devotees participated in the special puja performed by the main priest of the temple, Mudambai Venkata Ramanacharyulu.

The organisers said that the deity would be adorned with 2,000 kg flowers for the special puja to be held on January 11. The Dhanurmasa puja would continue up to January 14, said an organiser.

Ramanacharyulu urged devotees to participate in large numbers in the special Dhanurmasa puja to be performed on January 14 and take the blessings of the Venkateshwara. Among those who were present during the special puja include temple manager T Chandramohan, Sandra Sudhakar and large number of devotees.