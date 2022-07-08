'Dharani' may see major revamp

Hyderabad: In the wake of flood of complaints and criticism against Dharani Portal from the farmers' community and political parties, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce major changes to Dharani portal which is marred with technical glitches.

Ahead of a high-level meeting convened on Monday to discuss 'Revenue Sadassulu' which would begin from July 15 across the state, the Chief Minister has taken up a major exercise to rectify all the errors noticed in the functioning of the portal and make it a hassle-free platform for the proper maintenance of land records and deliver instant services to the farmers.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had submitted a report on this to the Chief Minister. Top sources said that "KCR has decided to put an end to all the controversies surrounding the portal. Since the launch of Dharani in October 2020, land related disputes have been growing in the state. Nearly 3 lakh complaints are pending before the state Revenue department after the farmers found their land records went missing or were having errors."

Some of them lodged plaints that their lands were listed in the government lands and in some cases the survey numbers were missing. This forced the MRO offices in the mandal headquarters to create separate wing to deal with the complaints on a daily basis. Due to technical challenges, most of the grievances were still pending and the farmers took to the streets in many districts.

For instance, during the recent visit to Mulugu mandal in Siddipet, the Chief Secretary and Finance Minister T Harish Rao noticed numerous problems in the functioning of the portal. Local farming community poured out their woes over technical errors and complained that the land records were missing.

The CM analysed the ground level survey report and instructed the technical teams to come out with solutions. He will discuss these issues at the high-level meeting to be attended by Ministers, MLAs and Collectors and will come out with some major decisions to streamline the functioning of Dharani portal.

Introduction of new modules in the portal, establishment of a help desk, special awareness programme on Dharani for officials and public representatives, action plan to address the land rights in the agency areas and collect fee on submission of application by the farmers and mandated biometric system at all levels to safeguard the property rights during corrections will be discussed and finalised on Monday, sources add.