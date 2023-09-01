Disengage AYUSH clinics from NIMS: Doctors

Hyderabad: Doctors are up in arms over the State government’s move to set up an AYUSH clinic in NIMS. The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of NIMS has expressed deep concern and disappointment over Thursday’s inauguration of an AYUSH clinic by the Health minister. The RDA president Dr Zeeshan said it firmly believes in evidence-based medical practices that prioritise patient safety, scientific rigour and highest standards of care.

“Our primary concern lies in potential risk to patient well-being. Ayurveda and Homeopathy, though having their merits, lack the extensive clinical validation and research that modern medicine demands. Integrating these disciplines within the institute might inadvertently compromise patient care, mislead patients, and dilute the rigorous standards that NIMS is known for,” he said.

Dr Zeeshan said the association was disappointed by senior doctors who allowed this to happen. ‘RDA urges the institute’s administration to prioritise evidence-based practices and uphold the sanctity of scientific medicine. There is no place for alternative medicine practice in an allopathic hospital. Is it okay if we, allopathic doctors, practice in AYUSH hospitals? They had demanded the Health minister and NIMS administration to reconsider this decision and disengage AYUSH clinics from NIMS and any State-run allopathic hospitals.