Disha case again in Hyderabad!!! Woman found burnt
Unknown people brutally murdered a woman and set her on fire by pouring petrol on her
Hyderabad: In yet another Disha type incident, in Sai Enclave of Shamshabad, unknown people brutally murdered a woman and set her on fire by pouring petrol on her. Locals found the body completely burnt and informed the police. The woman is believed to be 35-36 years old and is believed to be married as her legs are clubbed.
Shamshabad Airport Police have registered a case and are investigating in the angles of whereabouts of that woman, whether she was killed beforehand and later brought there and burned, any sexual assault. Two have already been detained and are being interrogated. Four special teams have entered the field to investigate the case.
The case of Disha, which shook the State as well as the country, caused a sensation when a woman was brutally raped and murdered.