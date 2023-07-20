DK Aruna condemns house arrests of BJP leaders

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice President DK Aruna on Thursday condemned the house arrests of BJP leaders by the police. She said that it is not right thing from the police to do it. She also said that there was no law and order issue as BJP leaders were only going to inspect the 2BHK houses at Batasingaram. She took a jibe that they are not carrying weapons or arms to get arrested.

Similarly, Eatala condemned the arrest of BJP leaders who were going to inspect double bedroom houses. He said that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. He said that it has become a habit of the State government to detain opposition leaders.

He said that it is their responsibility to bring the problems faced by the people to the attention of the government, but the Chief Minister KCR is being tyrannical. He said that their struggle will not stop even if they are placed under house arrest.