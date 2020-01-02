Domalguda: TSUTF New Year diary & calendar released

Domalguda: Noted educationist Dr Chukka Ramaiah and MLC Narsi Reddy released the New Year calendar, diary and teachers' handbook of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) in a programme held at the union's state office here on Wednesday. The teachers' handbook provides detailed information about service rules and government GOs.

Chukka Ramaiah exhorted to take up the responsibility of making students good citizens. He urged the state government to take measures to strengthen government schools as they can provide quality education to students irrespective of their economic position in the society.

MLC Narsi Reddy said that TSUTF diary had been very helpful in increasing professional skills and inspiring teachers. He said that the diary helped him understand service rules and regulations thoroughly and become a leader representing teachers. He hoped that the CM KCR would fulfil promises he had given three year ago in the New Year.

He urged various teacher, employee and pensioner unions to be united to fight against government to resolve their issues. State president of TSUTF K Jangaiah, general secretary Chava Ravi, state secretaries SV Kondal Rao, R Anjaneyulu, E Galaiah, R Sharada, editor of Sanika Parana P Manik Reddy, academic convener Dutt, presidents, secretaries and activists of various district branches of TSUTF attended the program.