Just In
Don’t Pick Up These Dangerous Phone Calls: Hyderabad Cybercrime Police
Hyderabad Cybercrime police issue a warning about calls from suspicious international numbers. Avoid picking up or calling back numbers with country codes like +371, +375, +381, and more to protect your personal data and avoid scams.
The Cybercrime police of Hyderabad has issued a warning to people, cautioning about calls from strangers.
Cybercrime police issued a statement on Tuesday advising people to avoid answering calls from certain numbers.
Numbers include numbers like +94777 455913, +37127913091, +56322553736, +37052529259, and +255901130460.
The calls usually come from country codes like +371 (Latvia), +375 (Belarus), +381 (Serbia), +563 (Chile), +370 (Lithuania), and +255 (Tanzania). The callers typically hang up as soon as you pick up.
Police advised people not to give a call back to these numbers. If you do so, there’s a risk of your contact list, bank details, credit card information, and other personal data being stolen in just a few seconds.
The police also warned people not to dial numbers like Chi90 or Chi09 if asked. Doing so could compromise your SIM card, lead to unauthorised charges, and cause potential legal issues. Stay alert and avoid such suspicious calls.