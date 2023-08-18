Live
Just In
DOST; 39,969 students allotted seats in the special category certificate
Faculty wise allotments
♦ Arts: 6,772
♦ Commerce: 15,508
♦ Life Sciences: 8,771
♦ Physical Science: 4,105
♦ Data Science & AI/ML: 505
♦ B.Sc Honors (Computer Science): 234
♦ B.Sc Honors (Bio-Technology): 35
♦ Apprenticeship Embedded Programs: 595
♦ Others: 3,444
♦ TOTAL: 39,969
Hyderabad: Around 39,969 students were allotted seats in the special category certificate of phase 1 of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) on Thursday.
According to Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) officials, candidates who are allotted seats will get SMS to their registered mobile numbers. These candidates can also get seat allotment details by candidate login id on DOST website, so the candidates who secured a seat in special phase are being instructed to reserve their seat through Online Self-Reporting till August 21, by paying Rs.500/- or Rs.1,000/- (as the case may be) in DOST Candidate Login.
The students who are allotted to the Government Degree Colleges/University Colleges and who are eligible, provisionally, for e PASS fee reimbursement (after caste and income certificate verifications) need not pay any amount to reserve the allotted seat, while Online Self reporting and also the candidates who are self-reported through online in special phase are informed to report to the respective (allotted) colleges till August 21 by submitting all the needed documents If the candidate fails to report to the college then he/she shall forego the seat allotted/self-report again, said senior officer.