DPL surgeries suspended after botched operations in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: There has been a hiatus in Double Puncture Laparoscopic (DPL) surgeries in Rangareddy district for seven months. Following the botched operations in Ibrahimpatnam, where four women died after DPL family planning surgeries on August 25, 2022, the Telangana government suspended DPL operation camps and took disciplinary action against those responsible. Dr. Joyal Sunilkumar, who performed the operations, wascriminally charged, while District Medical Officer Dr. Swarajyalakshmi and DCHS Jhansi were transferred, and disciplinary action was taken against 13 others. Guidelines have been issued to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.



After the Ibrahimpatnam tragedy, many women are afraid to undergo DPL surgery, highlighting the need for awareness campaigns. Currently, only tubectomy operations are performed in government and private hospitals. While a patient must stay in the hospital for a week and spend between Rs 10,000 to50,000 for a tubectomy operation, a DPL surgery allows for a three to four-hour discharge. In the financial year 2022-23, 36 DPL camps were organised in Rangareddy district, with 1,933 women undergoing DPL operations, averaging 80 to 145 surgeries per month in government hospitals. However, DPL camps were temporarily suspended following the Ibrahimpatnam incident. In response to the tragedy, women are turning to private hospitals for family planning operations, with 9,829 women undergoing tubectomy operations in government and private hospitals. Of these, 663 women underwent tubectomy in government hospitals and 7,233 women in private hospitals. Private hospitals accounted for 6,570 tubectomy operations, while government hospitals performed less than a hundred per month.

While only misconceptions prevent men from undergoing vasectomy, the fear of the procedure remains. In the financial year 2022-23, only six camps were set up in Rangareddy district, with 17 people undergoing vasectomy operations. One person underwent vasectomy in a private hospital, while 16 received the procedure in government hospitals.

According to District Medical Officer Dr. Venkateshwar Rao, DPL camps have not been conducted for seven months, but operations will resume once the government provides guidelines. At present, only tubectomy and vasectomy operations are performed in government hospitals.