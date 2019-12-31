Trending :
Dr Anand receives national award at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi

Hyderabad’s Dr Anand was recently conferred the National Seva Puraskar Award at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

Hyderabad's Dr Anand was recently conferred the National Seva Puraskar Award at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Known for conducting free health camps, Dr Anand conducted more than 150 health camps for the underprivileged all over India in 10 states, including Odisha, Chennai flood relief camps and Bihar-Muzafaarpur relief camps.

The award was handed over by Shanker Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Indore. Speaking at the event, Dr Anand thanked his wife Dr Poornima Anand, AASRAA & IStandForTheNation, Habib Sultan Ali, Ratna Raju, Ramesh and everyone who supported him throughout. He dedicated the award to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attacks early this year.

