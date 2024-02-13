  • Menu
Dr Tarun Joshi posted as Rachakonda CP

Hyderabad: The State government issued orders for transfers and postings of 12 IPS officers. The government posted Dr Tarun Joshi as Commissioner of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, and Vice G Sudheer Babu transferred.

As per orders, G Sudheer Babu has been transferred and posted as IGP, Multi Zone-II, vice Dr Tarun Joshi. The MoS is also placed in full additional charge of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Multi-Zone-I, Telangana.

M Srinivasulu, Deputy Inspector General of Police, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, in cancellation of his posting. L S Chowhan, DIG, Jogulamba, Zone VII, is retained as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jogulamba, Zone VII, in cancellation of his posting.

D Joel Davis is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad, vice K Narayan Naik has been transferred and is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, SCRB, CID, Hyderabad.

K Apoorva Rao, Superintendent of Police, CID, Women Protection Cell, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), TSRTC, Hyderabad. D Uday Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, TS TRANSCO, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad.

R Giridhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SOT Malkajgiri, Rachakonda, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad. D Muralidhar, Superintendent of Police, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy Vice Dr B Naveen Kumar transferred and was directed to report in 0/0 DGP (HoPF), Telangana.

Sadhana Rashmi Perumal Addl, DCP Rajendranagar Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as SCP Task Force Hyderabad.

