Drunkard strips woman on road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an inebriated man stripped a woman passing on the road at Balaji Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Peddamaraiah, not only misbehaved with the woman but also stripped her publicly in the incident that took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday near Balaji Nagar bus stand under the limits of Jawahar Nagar Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Peddamaraiah, a labourer and habitual drunkard, was accompanied by his mother and shockingly, she did nothing to stop him. Some passersby filmed the incident on their mobile phones instead of intervening to save the woman.



He misbehaved with the woman by touching her inappropriately while she was walking on the road. As the woman tried to save herself by pushing him and briskly walking away, an enraged Peddamaraiah pounced on her and started tearing off her clothes. As another woman, riding a bike, stopped to question him, the accused also tried to attack her. The victim stood disrobed on the road for about 15 minutes. After the accused left the place, some people came forward to cover her and informed the police. On a complaint by the victim, aged 28, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.