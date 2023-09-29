DSC: Close to 1,000 posts of Urdu teachers to remain vacant; aspirants urge govt to resolve issue

Hyderabad: Owing to technical problems in fulfilling the criteria of reservation, of 670 posts meant for Urdu teachers 520 will remain vacant in the latest recruitment process of trained teachers of Telangana through DSC-2023. This will be in addition to earlier notification in 2017, which already has a backlog of 535 unfilled posts.

Thousands of those who are qualified fear they would be deprived of appointment despite years of hard work. From the earlier TRT-DSC notification (2017) of 900 posts meant for Urdu teachers mere 365 were filled as others were placed under quota of SC, ST, BC-A, BC-C and BC-D.

According to the RTI reply received by TS Urdu Trained Teachers’ Association from TSPSC, it has come to light that of 900 posts notified in TRT-2017 only 365 were filled, while others remained vacant.

The SGT-Urdu (335), Language Pandit-Urdu (17), SA-Urdu (16), SA-Mathematics-Urdu (32), SA-Social-Urdu (32), SA-Biological Science-Urdu (24), SA-Physical Science-Urdu (48) and PET-Urdu (38) remained unfilled.

Upset over the latest notification, which was released recently, some students approached Education Minister T Sabitha Indra Reddy and also Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanding de-servation of SC/ST seats or at least filling of vacancies through special/mega DSC. “Even this time 520 posts will remain vacant. These will remain unavailable to OC and BC (E) as these have been marked for SC, ST, BC-A, BC-C and BC-D under quota,” lamented Abdul Rahman, a student who has taken forward the campaign.

Women take to social media to highlight issue

Meanwhile, women, who are majority aspirants, not only took up the issue with officials, but also took to social media. “We demand the government to re-evaluate its decision (latest DSC notification) and provide an equitable educational landscape for Urdu medium students. Without enough teachers to teach future generations, how could the State become Bangaru Telangana?” asked Fariya Tabassum, running the social media campaign.

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) has cautioned that the DSC aspirants might hit the streets to register their protest democratically or approach court if the government fails to resolve the issue. “More than 500 seats of Urdu medium DSC seats out of 670 will go unfulfilled as it has been put under reservation category. We demand the government de-reserve the Urdu DSC and convert it to general category seats so that students can avail those seats and implement Mega DSC,” said Abdul Hafeez, State SIO president.

He said the government fell short of its promise to provide 13,086 posts for teacher seats in the upcoming DSC recruitment process. It had initially promised 13,086 total DSC seats, whereas the issued notification reveals only 5,089 seats in total, with just 670 from Urdu medium. “Even of the 670 seats Urdu medium seats, nearly 530 are reserved for SC/ST and other candidates who won’t be eligible for Urdu medium, leaving only around 140 available seats. This shows a huge vacancy even after recruitment, causing a wide gap in the Teacher: pupil ratio. This shortfall is a major disappointment to Urdu medium and shows the double standards game played by authorities to discriminate against Urdu,” he alleged.