DSP rank officers and SHO transfers in Hyderabad: Police reshuffle in Hyderabad
According to the Police administrative changes in the city, twelve DSP-rank Armed Reserve officers were transferred to the districts by the Police on Wednesday. Fifty-three station house officers within the city limits were also transferred by the government, according to a press release.
The 12 DSP-rank officers:
P. Narender, DSL Sangareddy
N. Ravi, Assault Commander Greyhounds
K. Kishan Rao, ACP, City Wing
T. Narendar Rao, DAR, Gadwal
P. Immanual, DSP AR
K. Madan Mohan, PTC Amberpet
S. Sunder Rao, DAR Jagtial
Ch Mallikarjuna, PTC Karimnagar
B. Gangadhar, ACP CAR Warangal
K. Nagaiah, PTC Warangal
M. Srinivas, DAR Mahbubabad
A. Surendra, CAR, Ramagundam
The SHOs:
Domata Debora PCR; Meesala Appala Naidu Secretariat; Srikonda Metam Raju Cybercrime; P. Praveen Chilkalguda; K. Madhulatha Cybercrime; Palle Oadma Lalaguda; P. Dali Naidu, task force south zone; Narla Srisailam Kalapather; Korani Sunil S.B.; B. Srinivas Madannapet; Shiga Saidulu IS Sadan; P.V.R. Prasad Rao CAR; P. Satish SR Nagar; K.M. Radhavendra Banjara Hills; D. Venkateshwarlu IT Cell; Sriram Guri Swamy S.B.; G. Lingeshwar Rao DI Khairatabad; G. Nagaraju Ramgopalpet; D. Rambabu Nallakunta traffic; Bandari Shoban Panjagutta; N. Ravi Musheerabad; D.K.M Rao Gandhinagar; D Shekar task force; Sunkari Vijay Trimulgherry; K. Adi Reddy Borabanda; D. Anil Kumar MZ-II; Mohammed Habibullah Bahadurpura; V. Balagopal S.B., S. Rajashekar Khairatabad; P. Laxmikanth Reddy DI Bahadurpura; P. Radhavendar Afzalgunj traffic; K. Haribushan Rao Afzalgunj; G. Thimmappa OU; D. Srinivas Marredpally; P. Dharma Rao Khairatabad traffic; Kalal Ramesh Goud Chilkalguda; P. Ravindra Prasad surrendered to IGP MZ-II; K. Venkateshwar Reddy Jubilee Hills; J. Bhaskar Rao Marredpally traffic; C. Ramaiah Begumpet; Mujeeb-ur-Rehman attached to S.B.; Bairi Raju Gudimalkapur; N.M. Thirupathi Raju additional CP L7O; Samula Koteshwar Rao Masab Tank traffic; C. Gangadhar Rao Masab Tank; Mekala Srinivasulu Flmnagar; M.G. Siva Ramakrishna IGP MZ-II; Katukuri Srinivas H-NEW; C. Parasuram CI task force west zone; T. Srisailam Naik DI surrendered to IGP MZ-11.